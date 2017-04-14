Charges: Man Threatened To Kill St. Paul Church Leader, His Family & Congregation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of threatening a St. Paul church leader, his family and his congregation after he was not allowed to return to the church, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

Adam Wayne Bailey faces one felony count of stalking and one felony count in connection to the incident, which occurred between Jan. 7 and April 9.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey sent a series of racist and threatening emails to the Archbishop of Holy Christian Church in St. Paul. Bailey allegedly began sending the emails after he was asked to stop coming to the church because of his inappropriate behavior toward women.

The archbishop says the emails began as racist but evolved into threats toward the archbishop, his family and his congregation.

Some of the threats Bailey allegedly sent include:

• “I’m waiting to punch a b—ch in the head. I almost punched three or four of them when I was at your campus yesterday.”

• “I’ll punch your wife and every lady sitting under her in the f—king head.”

• “Bishop, Unreal knife there. I’m getting my certificate as a security guard …” Bailey allegedly included a picture of himself holding a fixed blade knife.

• “… the whole congregation is subject to getting murdered at any moment”

In one email, Bailey allegedly acknowledged that the emails could be used to build a case against him and said the “moment you do, you, your ministry and all your people are f—cked on every level.”

The archbishop reported the emails to police on April 11.

Bailey was later arrested and when he was asked about the emails, he said “no comment”, according to the complaint. Bailey added that he sent the emails for entertainment and marketing value, that he was building his ministry and that he has 50,000 followers and is very well-known. Authorities say throughout the interview, Bailey talked in circles and was difficult to understand.

If convicted, Bailey faces up to 10 years in prison on the stalking charge and up to 5 years on the terroristic threats charge.