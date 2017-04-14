Gospel Singer Robert Robinson To Perform At Dakota Jazz Club

April 14, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Dakota Jazz Club, Robert Robinson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Once you’ve heard his voice, it’s hard to forget.

Twin Cities Gospel singer Robert Robinson is well known for his concerts at the Dakota Jazz Club and for his many appearances with community and church choirs.

Now, he has a new CD coming out with a focus on “Heritage and Patriotic Songs.”

Robinson is also going to be performing at the Dakota Jazz Club in downtown Minneapolis on Easter Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more information on his CD and his upcoming performance, visit the Dakota Jazz Club online.

