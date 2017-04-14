Lynx Bolster Roster With 2 International Draft Picks

April 14, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The WNBA draft was held Thursday night, and the Minnesota Lynx added a couple of international talents to their already impressive roster.

The Lynx drafted French guard Lisa Berkani with the 24th overall pick and Australian guard Tahlia Tupaea with the 36th pick.

The 5-foot-9-inch Berkani averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists with her French club team USO Modeville last season.

Nineteen-year-old Tupaea, also 5’9″, currently plays for the Sydney Uni Flames, who just won the Women’s National Basketball League championship. She played only 15 games last season due to injury, but averaged 8.2 points and 3.8 assists in limited action.

The Lynx will be seeking redemption when their season begins on Sunday, May 14. Last year, they lost the WNBA Finals to the Los Angeles Sparks. The team has appeared in five of the last six finals, winning three.

