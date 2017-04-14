The Return Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’

April 14, 2017 4:39 PM By Laura Oakes
Filed Under: Eric Henderson, Laura Oakes, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Steve Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most popular Minnesota-produced television shows ever is making a comeback.

“Mystery Science Theater 3000” hits Netflix Friday with a host of new episodes thanks to die-hard fans — aka MSTies — who pledged nearly $6 million in a Kickstarter campaign.

NewsRadio 830 WCCO’s Laura Oakes had a nerdy, yet fun conversation Friday with a couple of local MST3K fans from the WCCO-TV web team: Eric Henderson and Steve Swanson.

One tip from Steve: Watch some original MST3K episodes on Netflix first, so you get the gist. His recommendations:

  • “Manos: The Hands of Fate”
  • “Merlin’s Shop Of Mystical Wonders”
  • “Pod People”
  • “Space Mutiny”
  • “Werewolf”
    • More from Laura Oakes
    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

    Pulling Together
    Excellent Educator

    Listen Live

    AM/FM Stations

    Featured Shows & Multimedia