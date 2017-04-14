The Return Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most popular Minnesota-produced television shows ever is making a comeback.
“Mystery Science Theater 3000” hits Netflix Friday with a host of new episodes thanks to die-hard fans — aka MSTies — who pledged nearly $6 million in a Kickstarter campaign.
NewsRadio 830 WCCO’s Laura Oakes had a nerdy, yet fun conversation Friday with a couple of local MST3K fans from the WCCO-TV web team: Eric Henderson and Steve Swanson.
One tip from Steve: Watch some original MST3K episodes on Netflix first, so you get the gist. His recommendations: