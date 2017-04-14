U.S. Attorney: Blaine Man Indicted On Child Porn Charges

April 14, 2017 3:41 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Blaine man was indicted on child pornography charges Wednesday after allegedly engaging in and recording sexual activity with two teenage girls he knew through a horseback riding camp.

According to United States Attorney Gregory G. Booker, 38-year-old Scott Fortier is charged with four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child porn.

Fortier was involved with Circle R Ranch, a coed horseback riding camp, according to the indictment and court documents. Booker’s office said Fortier invited two teenage girls from the camp, ages 15 and 17, to his house, where he gave them alcohol.

Booker’s office also said Fortier engaged in sexual conduct with the girls. Fortier allegedly recorded the conduct with his cellphone and possessed other sexually explicit videos of minors on his computer.

Fortier is expected to appear in court later this week.

