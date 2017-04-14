Wild Fans Optimistic About Game 2 At Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The State of Hockey is anticipating game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota is looking to even the series at one game a piece before heading to St. Louis.

The game starts at 7 p.m., but the pre-party got started long before that. Fans are really fired up for the game, hoping to take back

Minnesota lost game 1 on Wednesday in overtime 2-1. The Wild peppered Blues goalie Jake Allen with a barrage of shots from the opening faceoff until they finally scored when they pulled their goalie and Zach Parise knocked in a rebound with 23 seconds left in regulation time.

Minnesota pretty much dominated play throughout, but because St.Louis scored that first goal, they were able to put a wall in front of Allen to try and keep the puck out.

Despite having that momentum into overtime, St.Louis got the win in sudden death — deflating the sellout crowd which was at the arena past midnight with the late start and the overtime.

There is so much parity in the NHL playofffs — more so than any other sport — so home ice is negated a bit. But no question, the Wild need to score first to try and get the Blues to stop playing the “rope-a-dope” style coach Mike Yeo is known for.

The bottom line is the Wild have to keep doing what they did in game one and believe Jake Allen won’t be super-human tonight

The weather may not be perfect for game two, but that’s not stopping fans outside the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. Even fans without a ticket are enjoying the festivities.

The team is hosting thr pre-game party outside gates 2 and 3 until 6:30 p.m. There’s a DJ, games and NHL Alumni are meeting fans and signing autographs.

Fans say they’re very optimistic about Friday’s game.

“Obviously game two is a big game,” Wild fan Adam Spah said outside the arena. “Wild are probably going to take this one pretty easy with the last game. Maybe 5-3, we’ll say.”

Fans were decked out in red and green at the festivities, getting pumped for the puck to drop at 7 p.m.