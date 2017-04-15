Mike’s Mix: Copperwing Distillery

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the newest cocktail room in the Twin Cities to try a liquor that’s almost, but not quite, vodka.

Screw in the Shoe

  • 1 ½ oz Copperwing Vodskey
  • 1 oz Simple syrup
  • 1 oz Peach puree
  • ½ oz Orange juice
  • ¼ oz lemon juice
  • 2 dashes Cranberry Bitters
  • 2-3 drops Big Watt Coriander Bitters

Instructions:
In an ice-filled Collins glass, combine Vodskey and fruit juices.  Top with coriander and cranberry bitters, and agitate gently to create the ombre color effect.  Mist with atomized coriander bitters, if desired.

Copperwing Distillery is a neighborhood craft distillery in St. Louis Park, MN.  As of April 2017 light whiskey, vodka, and vodskey are served in the cocktail room.

