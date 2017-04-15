WEEKEND BREAK: Chef Everton Clarke's Easter Ideas | Frank's A Globetrotter?NASA's 'Black Marble' Maps

Police: Alleged Assault Victim Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest

April 15, 2017 6:56 PM
New Brighton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A suspect is in custody after an alleged assault in New Brighton Friday sent a man into fatal cardiac arrest.

According to police, officers found a semi-conscious 58-year-old man at the scene of a reported assault in the 1400 block of 20th Avenue Northwest. The man went into cardiac arrest and later died at Unity Hospital.

Police said a 54-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Ramsey County Jail on probable cause murder.

The victim and suspect knew each other, police said, but investigators are still determining their relationship. Police have not released the identity of either the suspect or the victim.

