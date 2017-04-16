4 Things To Know: Pence In South Korea, Prince & Easter Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Number One: Pence In South Korea

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Sunday in South Korea for the start of a 10-day trip to Asia.

His visit comes just hours after a failed missile launch by North Korea.

North Korea also held an elaborate military parade, celebrating the birth anniversary of the country’s late founder.

Number Two: Tax Deadline

The deadline to get your taxes submitted is Tuesday.

The IRS says it has already processed over one hundred million individual returns, and issued $229 billion in tax refunds.

The average refund: $3,120.

Number Three: Remembering Prince

Friday marks one year since the death of Prince, and fans will come to the Twin Cities this week for what’s dubbed “Celebration 2017.”

The ticketed event runs Thursday through Sunday at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, where Prince was found dead April 21 last year from an accidental drug overdose.

There are also various other events happening around the metro to honor “the Purple One.”

Number Four: Easter Sunday

Pope Francis held Easter Mass at the Vatican Sunday morning.

He urged the world’s Roman Catholics to not look away from the poor, the immigrant treated with contempt, and the pain of the elderly desperate with loneliness.

This Easter Sunday also marks the 90th birthday of Emeritus Pope Benedict the 16th.

Benedict resigned in 2013, saying he didn’t feel he could carry on the job due to his age and health.

He has been living in the Vatican gardens since, staying mostly out of the public’s eye, but he does occasionally meet with Pope Francis.