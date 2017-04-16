WEEKEND BREAK: Chef Everton Clarke's Easter Ideas | Frank's A Globetrotter?NASA's 'Black Marble' Maps

Basilica Of St. Mary Hosts Services For Easter Sunday

April 16, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Basilica Of St. Mary, Easter Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Christians all over the world are celebrating Easter Sunday.

This was a service at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on Sunday morning. St. Mary’s is the oldest basilica in the United States. There were multiple services held there for Easter Sunday.

The Easter liturgies included a large entrance procession of approximately more than 100 people carrying a cross, candles and banners.

Easter Sunday could also be a record breaking day. The final numbers are not in yet, but it’s expected that Americans spent a record amount of money celebrating Easter this year. A survey from the National Retail Federation says spending for Easter could be $18.4 billion.

About $2.6 billion of that is from Easter-themed candy.

