Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Near State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a deadly shooting near the State Capitol, according to police.
Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.
Police said at about 9:30 p.m., a suspect was arrested on the 300 block of Aurora Avenue in connection with the shooting. He was identified by authorities as Quentin Joseph Washington.
What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.