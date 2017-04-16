WEEKEND BREAK: Chef Everton Clarke's Easter Ideas | Frank's A Globetrotter?NASA's 'Black Marble' Maps

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Near State Capitol

April 16, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Homicide, Quentin Joseph Washington, St. Paul, State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a deadly shooting near the State Capitol, according to police.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Police said at about 9:30 p.m., a suspect was arrested on the 300 block of Aurora Avenue in connection with the shooting. He was identified by authorities as Quentin Joseph Washington.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia