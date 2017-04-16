Sheriff: Motorcyclist In Custody After Kandiyohi County Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed chase near Willmar Sunday afternoon, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the incident started at about 4:27 p.m. Sunday in Green Lake and Dovre Township as sheriff’s deputies observed a white 2017 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle heading southwest on Highway 23 at County Road 9 and traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist was clocked at 124 miles per hour and was evading law enforcement.
Authorities say the pursuit lasted a little more than three miles, and ended with the driver being taken into custody. There were no injuries and no property damage as a result of the chase.
The motorcyclist has not yet been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.