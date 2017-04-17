PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Police Investigating 2 Shootings In St. Paul; 1 Fatal

April 17, 2017 6:08 PM
St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say one person is dead after two shootings took place just blocks apart Monday evening.

One shooting took place near Dale Street and University Avenue, the other about four blocks away at St. Albans Street and Central Avenue, according to police.

Police said both shootings involved male victims, but did not say which shooting was fatal. They also said the shootings may not be related.

According to Metro Transit, police activity shut down the Green Line between the Hamline Avenue and Western Avenue stations. Service was not expected to be restored until later Monday evening.

