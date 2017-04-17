Boudreau: ‘I Want To Win More Than Any Human On The Planet’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Following another disappointing loss, the head coach decided to give the team the day off. Kind of.

“I just want them to relax. I mean, look, if you have been in this business long enough, you’re not going to take your mind off it,” Bruce Boudreau said. “It’s an impossibility. You live with this 24 hours. You go to bed thinking about it, you wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it and you wake up in the morning thinking about it.”

What’s frustrating is the opportunities generated don’t equal the results.

“You can tweak a lot of things, but I mean — and you’re down 3-0 — but it certainly says that you haven’t played that bad,” Boudreau said.

So he will try to play the old “We’re the underdog” card — anything to loosen his team up.

“In reality, like no one expects us, except the group that we have, to win. So, they should be playing fairly loose,” he said.

Boudreau is well aware of his reputation — do well in the regular season, falter in the postseason. He’s also well aware that at this juncture there’s not a whole lot he can do about it, except keep trying hard. He’s well aware of his past and can only offer effort at this juncture.

“Just think about it 24/7 and believe me, I want to win more than any human on the planet,” he said.

A planet that may not involve the Wild soon.

“The one thing I know about this group is we’re not going to quit and we’re going to go at them and just, like I said earlier, we’re just going to try to win one game,” Boudreau said.