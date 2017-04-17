4 Things To Know: Easter Egg Roll, Ohio Manhunt & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the top stories for Monday, April 17. They include key new documents being released in the death of Prince, and the 121st Boston Marathon taking place.
Multiple Prince Search Warrants Released
Investigators have released documents related to Prince’s death that have been sealed for nearly a year. The investigation reveals that detectives found a sizable amount of narcotics at Paisley Park and Prince was not prescribed any of the substances that were found there. Friday marks the anniversary of his death. There are events planned throughout the week to celebrate his life.
Manhunt For Killer Who Broadcast Shooting On Facebook
A manhunt is underway for the Ohio man who’s accused of murder and then uploading a video of it on Facebook. Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Senior in Cleveland on Sunday. In the video, Stephens says he also killed more than a dozen other people, but Cleveland Police have not confirmed that. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
2017 Boston Marathon Underway
Hundreds of thousands of people are lining the streets for the 121st annual Boston Marathon. More than 30,000 runners are competing this year. Boston’s mayor says security will be tight. This year, they’re using drones to help them keep an eye on the race. It’s been four years since the 2013 bombings, where three people died and more than 200 were injured.
Trumps Hosting Their First Easter Egg Roll
The White House will host the annual Easter Egg Roll. The Trumps are, of course, hosting the event for the first time this year. The free event started back in 1878 by President Rutherford B. Hayes.