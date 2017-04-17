PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Suspect In Fatal Iowa Shooting Arrested In International Falls

April 17, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: International Falls, Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say customs officials near the Canadian border have taken into custody a man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend in a suburb of Des Moines.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detained the man Sunday in International Falls, Minnesota after recognizing his car from a description provided by police in Johnston, Iowa, where the slaying occurred.

Johnston police say 38-year-old Abraham Roberts made an initial court appearance Monday and was being held on material witness and fugitive from justice charges.

Roberts was being held in the Koochiching County jail on $1 million bond. A extradition hearing will be held later.

The victim’s been identified as 34-year-old Agnes Yarlee. Officers checking on a gunshot report found her wounded Saturday night at an apartment complex, and she died at the scene.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia