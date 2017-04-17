Suspect In Fatal Iowa Shooting Arrested In International Falls

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say customs officials near the Canadian border have taken into custody a man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend in a suburb of Des Moines.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detained the man Sunday in International Falls, Minnesota after recognizing his car from a description provided by police in Johnston, Iowa, where the slaying occurred.
Johnston police say 38-year-old Abraham Roberts made an initial court appearance Monday and was being held on material witness and fugitive from justice charges.
Roberts was being held in the Koochiching County jail on $1 million bond. A extradition hearing will be held later.
The victim’s been identified as 34-year-old Agnes Yarlee. Officers checking on a gunshot report found her wounded Saturday night at an apartment complex, and she died at the scene.
