1 Year Since Prince’s Death – A Timeline

April 17, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Chanhassen, Paisley Park, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly one year after Prince’s death, a lot has happened in the investigation, his estate, his community and his legacy. Here are a look at key events since the music icon’s tragic passing at age 57.

April 21, 2016Prince found dead at Paisley Park
April 27, 2016Investigators say painkillers were found in Prince’s possession after his death
May 4, 2016The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DEA join the Carver County Sheriff in Prince’s death investigation
June 2, 2016Prince’s autopsy released, revealing an overdose of the painkiller Fentanyl
June 10, 2016Deadline for filing a claim to Prince’s estate. Some two dozen people declared themselves to be potential heirs
Aug. 13, 2016Family, close friends hold private memorial service for Prince at Paisley Park
Aug. 22, 2016Pills at Paisley Park are revealed to contain Fentanyl
Aug. 26, 2016Minnesota State Fair holds “Unite In Purple” Day in honor of Prince
Oct. 4, 2016Chanhassen City Council authorizes limited tours of Paisley Park
Oct. 6, 2016Limited tours begin at Paisley Park
Oct. 13, 2016Prince Tribute Concert held at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24, 2016Chanhassen City Council votes to rezone Paisley Park, paving way for permanent tours
Nov. 2, 2016Prince estate signs with Universal Music
Jan. 24, 2017Comerica Bank & Trust takes over running Prince’s estate
Feb. 12, 2017Prince music debuts on Spotify
April 12, 2017Prince’s siblings file a request that a judge make a final determination of heirs
April 17, 2017Search warrants, other court documents in Prince’s death unsealed

