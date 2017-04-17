Team Frank Vs. Team Chris: WCCO’s Pulling Together Rosters Set

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The draft is done and the teams are set.
The WCCO newsroom is splitting, with anchors, reporters and meteorologists facing off in an epic tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
Yup, WCCO is placing teams in Pulling Together, the June 10 event we created with the goal of raising money for Fraser, Minnesota’s leader in autism services.
Representing the Minneapolis side of the river will be Team Frank. Pulling against him for St. Paul will be Team Chris.
Donate to the roster you think is going to win.