PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 7 Most Underrated

Minnesota DOC Searching For Level 3 Sex Offender

April 17, 2017 2:10 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State corrections officials are looking for a man convicted of sex crimes in Rochester after he fled supervision in Rochester Friday.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Corrections say Michael James Costa, 38, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct against young girls in 2004 and 2012. He was released from prison on July 25, 2016 and has been considered on fugitive status since Friday.

Authorities say he was last seen leaving his residence in Rochester on a black mountain bike wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans. He’s described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes at 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, or the DOC investigator assigned to the case at 651-361-7777.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia