Minnesota DOC Searching For Level 3 Sex Offender

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State corrections officials are looking for a man convicted of sex crimes in Rochester after he fled supervision in Rochester Friday.
Officials from the Minnesota Department of Corrections say Michael James Costa, 38, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct against young girls in 2004 and 2012. He was released from prison on July 25, 2016 and has been considered on fugitive status since Friday.
Authorities say he was last seen leaving his residence in Rochester on a black mountain bike wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans. He’s described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes at 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, or the DOC investigator assigned to the case at 651-361-7777.