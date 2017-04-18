4 Things To Know: Facebook Murder Reward, POTUS In Wis. & More

PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

April 18, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a large reward now offered in the Facebook killing to President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, April 18.

Large Reward In Facebook Killing Case

There’s now a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest Steve Stephens. Authorities say he randomly killed an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio and posted a video of it on Facebook Sunday. The search for Stephens now includes at least five states.

POTUS In Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will hit the road for Kenosha, Wisconsin. He will tour the headquarters of a local manufacturer and deliver a speech. The President will also push his “Buy American, Hire American” policy. The order is supposed to bolster protections for certain American-made goods and calls for a review of the H-1-B visa program for skilled workers.

Tax Day

If you’re among the 40-million Americans the IRS says hasn’t filed yet, you have until midnight. The tax filing deadline is late this year because April 15 fell on a Saturday and Monday was a local holiday in Washington, D.C.

Hockey Contest

You can help a local hockey rink get closer to winning a big prize in a national contest. The Bloomington Ice Garden has advanced to round two in the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest. The winner gets $150,000 in rink improvements and the chance to host an NHL preseason game. Voting ends Wednesday at midnight.

