Twin Cities Business Leaders Push Back Against Proposed Transit Cuts

April 18, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State lawmakers are working on bills that could mean higher fares for Metro Transit.

The funding cut in the House bill means bus and light rail services may be reduced by 40 percent.

Tuesday morning at the Park and Ride in Minnetonka, business leaders passed out information about the proposed transit cuts.

“Of the 160,000 people who head into downtown Minneapolis every day, about 40 percent of them are using a bus or a train,” Jonathan Weinhagen, President & CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. “So making sure we’re moving people around our system, we’re keeping an additional car capacity off the road.”

Gov. Mark Dayton proposed a half-cent sales tax to help fund transit.

