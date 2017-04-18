PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Dayton Appoints Florey Court Of Appeals

April 18, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Minnesota Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed a new judge to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The Democratic governor named James Florey to the court’s Eighth Congressional District seat on Tuesday. Florey will take the place of Judge Lawrence Stauber after he retires in late May.

Florey has served as a district court judge since 2004. He served as the Sixth Judicial District’s assistant chief judge from 2006 to 2012.

Dayton says Florey is a widely-respected judge who brings 18 years of experience to the state’s appeals court.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia