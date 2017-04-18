Gopher Assistant Grant Potulny Named Northern Michigan Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After spending eight seasons on the University of Minnesota men’s hockey staff, Grand Potulny was named the Northern Michigan head coach on Tuesday.
Potulny is a Minnesota alum and helped the Gophers win national titles in 2002 and 2003 in his playing days. He’s the Gophers only three-year captain since 1947 and had 116 points in 146 career games.
As a Minnesota assistant, he helped lead the Gophers to six straight regular season league titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. He was a part of two Frozen Four teams the 2014 team that played for the national championship.
Potulny has also been an assistant on two gold medal teams at the World Junior Championships.
“Grant is very deserving of the opportunity to be the next head coach at Northern Michigan University,” Gophers head coach Don Lucia said. “He’s had a tremendous career at the ‘U’ as a player and as a coach, and it’s been enjoyable to watch him grow. There’s no question in my mind that he’s ready to be a head coach. Grant’s a great family man, and he and his family will be a tremendous asset in their move to Marquette.”