Health Officials Investigate Measles Outbreak In Hennepin Co.

There are Now 9 Confirmed Cases April 18, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Hennepin County, Measles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of measles in Hennepin County.

On Tuesday, officials say as of April 17 there are now nine cases of measles in the county – all unvaccinated children ages 1 through 4 years.

Eight of the confirmed cases are Somali Minnesotan. The health department says that community has been targeted with misinformation about vaccine risks, so it’s working to alert families to the outbreak.

The measles virus is highly contagious. Symptoms include fever and a rash.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself and children is to make sure everyone has been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

