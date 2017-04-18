PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

2 Survive After Airplane Crashes 500 Feet In Iowa

April 18, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two men walked away after their aircraft plunged more than 500 feet before crashing near an airport in south-central Iowa.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. Monday near the Knoxville Airport at Knoxville in Marion County. Jeff Jorgenson says he and pilot Miles Loomis had just taken off when their gyroplane stalled and began falling. Gyroplanes also are referred to as gyrocopters.

Jorgenson says the aircraft hit some power lines just before it struck the ground. He and Loomis were treated for minor injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia