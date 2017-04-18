PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

‘Items Of Interest’ Found In Case Of Morrison Co. Hunter’s Death

April 18, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Morrison County, Terrence Brisk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New “items of interest” in connection with the death of a Morrison County hunter last fall have been found.

Terrence Brisk, 41, was fatally shot in the woods near Belle Prairie Township on Nov. 7.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, officials were on the Brisk property, located northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, on April 17. During their search, they found a few items of interest.

Descriptions of the items are not being released as the investigation is still ongoing. They have been submitted to the BCA for analysis.

The Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said there is still a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of Brisk’s killer.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477.

