Minneapolis To Host NCAA Basketball Regional In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis will host the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, but we found out Tuesday they’re not done after that.
The NCAA announced Tuesday more than 600 sites for Division I, II and III championships between 2017-18 and 2021-22. We already knew Minneapolis would be hosting a Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium, but it will also host an NCAA men’s basketball regional in 2021. The site for that regional will be announced at a later date.
Minneapolis will also be the host for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships, and the 2018 volleyball Final Four. The wrestling championships will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the volleyball Final Four will be at Target Center.