PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Minneapolis To Host NCAA Basketball Regional In 2021

April 18, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, NCAA Championships, Target Center, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis will host the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, but we found out Tuesday they’re not done after that.

The NCAA announced Tuesday more than 600 sites for Division I, II and III championships between 2017-18 and 2021-22. We already knew Minneapolis would be hosting a Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium, but it will also host an NCAA men’s basketball regional in 2021. The site for that regional will be announced at a later date.

Minneapolis will also be the host for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships, and the 2018 volleyball Final Four. The wrestling championships will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the volleyball Final Four will be at Target Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia