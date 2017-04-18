PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

North Dakota Lawmakers Pass Bodily Fluid Assault Bill

April 18, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bill that would that extends criminal penalties for anyone who attacks health care and emergency workers with a bodily fluid.

The House passed the measure 76-16 on Tuesday. The Senate gave it a unanimous vote Monday.

It’s already a crime in North Dakota for an inmate or someone in police custody to strike a peace or correctional officer with bodily fluids. The measure now makes it a crime to assault health care and emergency workers.

Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia