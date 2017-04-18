Lawmakers May Haved Reached Deal On Real ID

PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

April 18, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Dennis Smith, Kurt Daudt, Mark Dayton, Real ID

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers may be close to a deal that would finally put the state in line with federal ID requirements.

Republicans and Democrats have been at odds for years over Real ID — an enhanced license that sets security standards for identification at airports or entering a military base.

A possible deal opened earlier this session when Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton backed away from altering state rules to let immigrants living illegally in Minnesota get licenses. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said Dayton’s concession means the House won’t push for an outright ban.

Republican Rep. Dennis Smith of Maple Grove said his focus during conference committee is getting a bill that will comply with federal standards.

Dayton said on WCCO-AM Tuesday he’s ready to sign the bill that emerges from committee.

