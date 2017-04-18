PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Investigation: Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound On Red Wing Sidewalk

April 18, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Death Investigation, Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement officials in Red Wing are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on a sidewalk overnight.

According to Red Wing police, officers responded at 12:06 a.m. to the report of an unconscious male lying on the sidewalk on the 400 block of Sanderson Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the sidewalk. He was determined to be deceased.

The victim has been identified as Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing. Authorities say he was a victim of a bullet wound.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Red Wing police at 651-385-3155.

