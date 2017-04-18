St. Paul Saints To Change Their Name … Kinda

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints are known for their off-the-field antics, but an April Fool’s joke turned out to be true.
The team announced on April 1 that they would play this season using a different name for each home game.
Turns out the fans loved the idea, so the Saints decided to go with it — but for one game only.
They let fans vote between a few different names. The runners up are:
The winning name: Duck, Duck, Gray Ducks.
The Saints will wear these jerseys on Aug. 19. Their opponents will change their names from the Cleburn Railroaders to the Cleburne Duck, Duck Goose!