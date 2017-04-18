PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

St. Paul Saints To Change Their Name … Kinda

April 18, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul, St. Paul Saints

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints are known for their off-the-field antics, but an April Fool’s joke turned out to be true.

The team announced on April 1 that they would play this season using a different name for each home game.

Turns out the fans loved the idea, so the Saints decided to go with it — but for one game only.

They let fans vote between a few different names. The runners up are:

  • The Minnesota Nice
  • St. Paul Holy Buckets
  • Guttural Uuf Da’s
  • Minnesota Cabin Goers

    • The winning name: Duck, Duck, Gray Ducks.

    The Saints will wear these jerseys on Aug. 19. Their opponents will change their names from the Cleburn Railroaders to the Cleburne Duck, Duck Goose!

