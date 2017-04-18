Twin Cities Businesses Offering Tax Day Freebies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you have until midnight Tuesday to do so. The April 15 tax deadline got extended this year with the day coming on a weekend.
But Tax Day today isn’t just a day to pay Uncle Sam. It’s also a chance to get a ton of freebies.
You can get free Cinnabon-bites at some Cinnabon stores. Hooters is offering free food for kids 12-and-under if you buy a regular meal there. Dunkin Donuts has “Treat Yo’ Self” tax day freebies.
And McDonald’s is offering several BOGO deals — depending on location. The tax filing deadline is late this year because April 15 fell on a Saturday and Monday was a local holiday in Washington, D.C.