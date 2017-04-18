Wander Minnesota: Kaleidoscopes At The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The programming and exhibition folks at the University of Minnesota’s Landscape Arboretum always have something fun up their sleeve.

Now they’ve got a new installation for your viewing—and playing—pleasure: Robert Anderson’s Gardens of Kaleidoscopes.

You see the first installation when you arrive at the Visitor Center.

What is this sculpture, anyway?

It’s got flowers and metal tubes…

The tubes are the kaleidoscopes. Peer in, and the flowers take on an entirely new look.

You can adjust both the kaleidoscope and the planter.

There are 15 of these kaleidoscope installations adjacent to the main buildings of the arboretum.

They’re the artwork of Door County, Wisconsin, metal artist Robert Anderson.

And they’re a really fun way to change up spring flowers.

While visiting the installation, I saw people of all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens, having a blast playing with them.

The installation is in place until Sept. 25, and it will be worth making repeat visits—the arboretum will swap out the flowers in the planter on a monthly basis, providing new kaleidoscopic views.

But if you need more incentive to visit soon, look:

Daffodils and hyacinths are already in bloom, but the great swath of tulips are just coming into season.

What else is happening in our state?

