PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Defense Files Appeal Against Judge’s Denial Of Change Of Venue

April 18, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, Ramsey County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist is appealing a judge’s decision against moving his trial out of Ramsey County.

Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez have asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling against a change of venue. The defense claims relentless and biased media coverage means Yanez, who is Latino, won’t get a fair trial in Ramsey County. Prosecutors have said moving the May 30 trial wouldn’t achieve anything because the case received widespread publicity.

Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and two other felonies. He fatally shot Philando Castile last summer following a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend was in the car and streamed the aftermath live on Facebook.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia