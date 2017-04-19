PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Republican-Backed Bill Bans Coverage For Abortions For Wis. State Employees

April 19, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Abortions would no longer be covered by health insurance plans for Wisconsin state employees under a Republican-backed bill being heard by a legislative committee.

The proposal up for a hearing Wednesday by the Assembly Health Committee has the backing of anti-abortion groups and is opposed by Planned Parenthood and the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health.

The measure would prohibit the state’s Group Insurance Board from entering into a contract for health insurance that provides abortion services. The only exceptions are in cases of rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk.

Wisconsin state law already prohibits abortion through Medicaid and state exchanges established under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Twenty-one other states already have similar laws barring abortion coverage under insurance plans for public workers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia