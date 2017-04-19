Authorities Looking For Missing Coon Rapids Dad

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Coon Rapids father.
Matthew Joseph Deets, 31, was last seen March 1 on the 10800 block of Xavis Street Northeast.
His family says his disappearance is highly unusually, and he has missed two of his kids’ birthdays.
Deets is 6-feet tall, weighs about 260 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He has several tattoos on his shoulders, arms, chest and neck.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Sgt. Paul Novotny at 763-765-3511, or 911.
Comments are closed.