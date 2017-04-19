Program Aims To Help Low-Income Families Get Car Repiars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Wednesday, there is a chance that drivers who get pulled over for a broken taillight may get a voucher instead of a ticket.
It’s all because of a new program called LightsOn!
LightsOn! is meant to help low-income Minnesotans pay for repairing auto lights.
Police in fifteen metro communities will make stops and decide if the driver deserves a voucher.
The nonprofit group, MicroGrants, wants to make roads safer, and help people who are financially stressed.
“Having this voucher and having it fixed, it really makes a huge difference in life that you don’t have to worry about those $30, $40 extra that you don’t have cause you’re trying to make a life with your kids. So, I’m very grateful for my light being fixed and I’m grateful for this program,” LightsOn! recipient Dora Vargas said.
Drivers stopped still may receive a ticket.
LightsOn! vouchers can be redeemed at any of the eight Bobby and Steve’s Auto World stations for free repairs.
Participating police departments include: Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Edina, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Mounds View, Richfield, Robbinsdale, Roseville, Spring Lake Park, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and West St. Paul.