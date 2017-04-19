‘Prince Day’ Declared For Minnesota This Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marks one year since the death of Minnesota’s preeminent musical legend Prince, and Gov. Mark Dayton has declared the day will be deemed “Prince Day” in the purple state.
“Prince and his phenomenal talents led an era of music and showcased Minnesota to the world,” Dayton said. “This day, we honor a magnificent artist, celebrate his great legacy, and thank him for always making Minnesota his home.”
Among other things, the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit in purple, as it was a year ago.
“Through his playful, humorous, original, and prodigious talent he defined the ‘Minneapolis Sound,’ and left an indelible mark on music and culture not only in Minnesota, but everywhere,” Lt. Gov. Tina Smith said.