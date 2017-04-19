Suspect Charged In Red Wing Murder Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Red Wing man is charged with murder in the death of D’Angelo Masterjohn, who was found shot dead on a sidewalk in the southeastern Minnesota town Tuesday.
Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, one count of 3rd degree murder and one count of 2nd degree manslaughter in the killing.
Masterjohn, 27, was found dead just after midnight Tuesday on the city’s east side.
Prosecutors say a Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy in Wisconsin attempted to pull over Jones for speeding, but Jones fled, leading the deputy on a chase. When the car finally stopped, Jones got out of the vehicle, leaving a passenger behind, and the deputy noticed a gun in his hand as he fled into the woods. The deputy eventually caught up with Jones and arrested him.
In Red Wing, police eventually learned from witnesses that Jones and Masterjohn had been in a house nearby the murder scene earlier that night, according to the criminal complaint. The witnesses said Jones and Masterjohn had been in an argument and that Masterjohn left the house. Later, they told police Jones went after Masterjohn carrying two loaded guns. They heard the gunshot moments later.
If convicted, Jones could face life in prison.