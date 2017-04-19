Rice Police: Victim Says He Was Offered Ride, Knocked Out & Possibly Sexually Assaulted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement in Benton County are investigating a report of a kidnapping and possible sexual assault earlier this week.

On Monday at 10:30 p.m., a concerned citizen reported seeing an individual in the middle of NE River Road near the intersection of 119th Street NW in Rice, Minnesota. Police and county sheriff’s deputies responded.

When the investigating officers arrived, they made contact with the 18-year-old man who said he had been kidnapped, physically assaulted and possibly sexually assaulted.

According to police, the victim said he had been walking on the NE River Road on the south side of Rice when he accepted an offer for a ride from a stranger, who was driving a dark blue or purple van. The victim said he was rendered unconscious shortly after entering the van.

The victim said he then woke up alone some time later on the side of the road. He reported being injured – with some injuries consistent with being sexually assaulted.

The victim was then taken to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by the victim as a white male around 50 years old with a gray mustache, a medium build and was wearing a baseball cap, blue jean jacket and blue jean pants. The victim said he may have had a southern accent.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000s model full-sized van dark blue or purple in color. It may have had a partition behind the front seats.

The investigation is active and ongoing.