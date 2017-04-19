PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Study Finds Over 22M Americans Lost $9.5B In Phone Scams In 2016

April 19, 2017 8:26 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’ve noticed more unwanted calls coming in on your phone, you’re not imagining things!

Phone scams are soaring!

A new study by Truecaller, a spam-fighting phone app, shows more than 22 million Americans lost about $9.5 billion to phone scams last year.

The poll shows millennial men are most likely to be taken. In fact, a third of millennial men surveyed reported they’d lost money in a phone scam.

More than 85 percent of those polled said they’ve received at least one robocall call in the past month, and they’re becoming more frequent on smartphones.

