Study Finds Over 22M Americans Lost $9.5B In Phone Scams In 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’ve noticed more unwanted calls coming in on your phone, you’re not imagining things!
Phone scams are soaring!
A new study by Truecaller, a spam-fighting phone app, shows more than 22 million Americans lost about $9.5 billion to phone scams last year.
The poll shows millennial men are most likely to be taken. In fact, a third of millennial men surveyed reported they’d lost money in a phone scam.
More than 85 percent of those polled said they’ve received at least one robocall call in the past month, and they’re becoming more frequent on smartphones.