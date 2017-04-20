4 Things To Know: CIA Traitor, Statewide Tornado Drills & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a manhunt underway for a CIA traitor to statewide tornado drills, here are the four things to know for Thursday, April 20.
CIA Traitor
A manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the CIA. CBS News has learned the agency and the F-B-I are investigation one of the worst security breaches in CIA history. It involves the theft of documents and hacking tools. CIA sources say they’re looking for an employee or contractor who had physical access to the information. Investigators are currently going through hundreds of names.
Statewide Tornado Drills
It’s severe weather awareness week. The week is designed to refresh, remind, and educate everyone about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them. Today there will be two statewide tornado drills. They are scheduled for 1:45 and 6:45 tonight.
Let’s Go Wild!
They picked up their first win of the 1st round playoff series last night in St. Louis — winning 2-0. That means game 5 is back in St. Paul on Saturday. Minnesota is looking to come back from 3 – OH deficit in the 4 game series.
Muli-Day Prince Celebration
It’s a 4 day celebration to honor Prince. The musician died one year ago tomorrow at his recording studio and home in Chanhassen. Most of the ‘Celebration 2017’ packages at Paisley Park are sold out. There will be live music, panel discussions and special presentations highlighting Prince’s talent. Gov. Mark Dayton has also declared tomorrow “Prince Day.”