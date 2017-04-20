PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Prince's Legacy | Fans Flock To Minnesota & Revolution Goes On Tour

Anti-Minimum Wage Hike Bill Heading To Governor’s Desk

April 20, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, minimum wage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature is ready to test Gov. Mark Dayton with a bill that would ban Minnesota cities from setting their own minimum wage and paid sick leave rules.

The Senate passed the labor bill Thursday on a mostly party line vote of 35-31 following its passage in the House last month. The differences between the Senate and House versions of the bill will be decided by a small committee of lawmakers before heading to Dayton.

Democrats criticized the bill, saying cities should be allowed set their labor rules. But Republicans argue businesses need uniformity on wage regulations and sick leave policies from city to city.

Dayton hasn’t taken a firm position on the bill but says he’s concerned about limiting cities’ ability to create policies to fit their needs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia