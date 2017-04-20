Suspect Sought In Columbia Heights Homicide Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Columbia Heights are seeking a suspect after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in an apartment building.
The Columbia Heights Police Department says officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the apartment complex on 1000 41st Avenue Northeast. Inside, officers found the body of a 31-year-old man who appeared to have suffered a violent death.
Several of the apartment occupants are being interviewed by police; others who live in the building fled before officers arrived.
Police say they are seeking a suspect who was a new acquaintance to one of the occupants.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch tall man who goes by the nickname “Ox.” He is said to be black, weigh around 220 pounds, have a shaved head and a slight beard.
Police say the suspect should be considered dangerous. The public is advised not to engage him but to call police.
Anyone with information on the killing or the suspect is asked to call Columbia Heights police at 763-706-8100 or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.
