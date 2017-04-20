Foley Police: Woman Tried Robbing McDonald’s, Threatened Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Foley police are seeking the public’s help locating a female suspect after an attempted robbery incident at a McDonald’s Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers responded at 7:20 p.m. to the report of an attempted robbery at McDonald’s in Foley.
Police say a woman had earlier entered the McDonald’s and asked to speak with the manager. When she talked with him, she then advised him to empty out the safe for her. The manager, however, refused and offered her food or drinks instead.
During the incident, the woman threatened to kill everyone in the store multiple times. She did not display or make any movements that suggested she had a firearm.
Before she left, the woman allegedly joked about it and said she was a reporter. She then left on foot. It’s believed she may have left in a white car that was in the area.
When officers arrived, they could not locate the woman.
The suspect is described as a woman in her mid-30s, 5-foot-5 with curly hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a purple sweatshirt with a pink shirt underneath and sunglasses.
Foley police, who believe the public is not in danger, is asking for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 320-968-0800 or Benton County Dispatch at 320-968-7201.