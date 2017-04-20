Judge Grants Restraining Order Over New Prince EP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has put in a temporary restraining order to block the planned release of new Prince music on the anniversary of his death.
An EP entitled “Deliverance,” containing six new songs previously unreleased, was intended for digital release on Friday, and in brick and mortar stores in June.
Prince purportedly wrote and recorded the songs when he was an independent artist protesting what he believed to be an unjust music industry.
He worked with longtime Paisley Park engineer Ian Boxill, who continued and completed the work after Prince’s passing. Boxill intended to release the EP to “bring comfort” to Prince fans.
Prince’s estate and Paisley Park have now filed a federal lawsuit against Boxill for control of the tracks.
Late Wednesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order set to expire at the end of May 3. It reads:
Defendant George Ian Boxill, and others acting in concert with him, shall not publish or otherwise disseminate any unreleased recordings that comprise the work of Prince Rogers Nelson that are alleged to be within the scope of the Confidentiality Agreement between Boxill and Paisley Park Enterprises.
Defendant George Ian Boxill shall deliver all of the recordings acquired through his work with Paisley Park Enterprises, including original recordings, analog and digital copies, and any derivative works, to Plaintiffs in consultation with Plaintiffs’ counsel of record.