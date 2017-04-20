Man, 4 Deputies In Vadnais Heights Officer-Involved Shooting ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man and deputies in an officer-involved shooting in Vadnais Heights Sunday evening have been identified.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Darren Robert Jahnke.

The four Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies are 25-year veteran Lisa Daly, 11-year veteran Doug Haider, Sara Naglosky – who has been with the department for four months – and 12-year veteran Andre Rongitsch.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. Naglosky and Rongitsch were on a routine patrol near Highway 61 and Interstate 694 in Vadnais Heights when they located an RV parked on the east side of the 3200 block of Fanum Road.

The two deputies approached the RV and were told by a woman that she and a man, later identified as Jahnke, were inside.

The deputies located Jahnke sitting in the driver’s compartment and attempted to make contact with him.

After being unable to make contact, Haider and Daly arrived on the scene and the four entered the RV.

A struggle quickly ensued and some of the deputies used their Tasers. The Tasers were ineffective and Jahnke disarmed one of the deputies.

Rongitsch then fired his gun and struck Jahnke.

The BCA’s investigation states the four deputies immediately administered first aid and requested an ambulance.

Jahnke was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died from the gunshot wound. None of the deputies were injured.

The BCA is currently investigating. As none of the officers were wearing a body camera, investigators are reviewing squad car video.

The deputies have all been placed on administrative leave.