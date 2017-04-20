PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Newscast Producer

April 20, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: WCCO Jobs

Title: Newscast Producer
Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Lead a team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists to identify and produce compelling stories and creative newscasts that meet station goals.
  • Coach and coordinate anchors, including weather and sports, to produce effective on-air teamwork.
  • Work closely with news managers to evaluate and adjust structure, strategy and content.
  • Use video, live reporting, graphics, props, anchor involvement and the other tools of television to deliver meaningful, memorable and distinctive news.
  • Write extensively on a tight deadline, including graphics and script copy.
  • Ensure newscast’s accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Minimum two years’ experience as a producer in commercial television news.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Strong organizational and communication skills, demonstrating superior ability in use of both spoken and written language, as well as effectiveness working in teams and on tight deadline.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia