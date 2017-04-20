PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Prince's Legacy | Fans Flock To Minnesota & Revolution Goes On Tour

Trump: Paris Shooting ‘Looks Like Another Terrorist Attack’

April 20, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Paris, Terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Thursday’s fatal shooting in Paris “looks like another terrorist attack.”

Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

It was unclear how Trump concluded that terrorism may have been a factor. Paris police havE yet to announce a motive,

Trump is also offering condolences from the U.S. to the people of France.

He calls the attack a “terrible thing” and says “it never ends.” He says people must be strong and vigilant.

The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France’s presidential election.

