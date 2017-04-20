Working For The Weekend: Celebrate Earth Day & Record Store Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to be a great weekend to get outside for Earth Day!

Check out how you can celebrate, and don’t miss other happenings in Shakopee, Bloomington and Minneapolis.

Junk Bonanza

Junk Bonanza is the place for antiquers, junkers and flea market lovers.

Head to Canterbury Park Thursday through Saturday to browse vintage finds, beautiful antiques and artisan repurposed and upcycled goods.

Don’t miss the workshops and a special day of hourly cash coupon giveaways and drawings.

Record Store Day

Saturday is a day record collectors and music fans of the Twin Cities always mark on their calendar.

Celebrate Record Store Day at Electric Fetus with in-store performances from local artists, prize giveaways, local food and drinks and music-loving company.

Children’s Museum At MOA

Families get just a few more days to play at Minnesota Children’s Museum “pop-up” at Mall of America.

This temporary play space was created for visitors during the renovations and expansion of the St. Paul museum. Visitors can enjoy The Amazing Castle and Ball-o-Rama.

Sunday is the last day to play at the pop-up play space.

Clean Up Your Favorite Park

Finally, celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up your favorite park.

Many parks across the Twin Cities are hosting clean up days, including at multiple sites throughout Minneapolis. Volunteers at Lake Harriet will be handing out bags and providing information Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Last year volunteers collected 8,100 pounds of garbage from area parks!